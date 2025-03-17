Grading Ravens Free Agency Moves Thus Far
After sitting out the first day of the NFL legal tampering period last Monday, the Baltimore Ravens have been steadily busy making moves to reinforce and improve their 2025 roster. They've done so by retaining some of their own veteran talent and bringing in some from other teams.
There could still be more moves coming on the horizon over the next month before the 2025 NFL Draft. In the meantime, here are assessments and letter grades of the additions and retentions they've made thus far based on the need that was addressed and the value of the contract that was signed.
OT Ronnie Stanley
Bringing back their two-time Pro Bowl franchise left tackle was the Ravens' top priority heading into the offseason and it was their first order of business before the new league year or even the legal tampering period began. Before another team could have a chance to outbid them or try to sway Stanley away from Baltimore with a comparable offer, the two sides agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million. It has him ranked just inside the top 10 at his position in terms of average annual tied with the Detroit Lions Taylor Decker for No. 10 and tied for 14th among all offensive tackles.
In the subsequent days that followed, the Ravens have been praised for being able to keep the nine-year veteran who clearly took a hometown discount to stay in Charm City based on the reported figures other teams were willing to offer him and the other deals that less talented and experienced players at the position receiving on the open market. Dan and Jaylon Moore inked multi-year deals worth $20.5 million and $15 million per year and have a combined 78 career starts between them compared to Stanley's 104 and neither is viewed as an upper-echelon talent at the position.
Grade: A+
FB Patrick Ricard
The Ravens' retention of the five-time Pro Bowler was viewed as a forgone conclusion ever since general manager Eric DeCosta alluded to as much during his end-of-season press conference. Some even believed that there was a likelihood his deal could get done before Stanley's given how he plays a non-premium position that only a portion of the league utilizes and carries. Nevertheless, they were able to bring back the former converted defensive lineman for a lower salary than his previous contract with a one-year deal worth $2.872 million which has him ranked as the fourth highest-paid player at his position which isn't saying much.
It would've been nice to see him signed to a multi-year deal so they won't have to do this song and dance again next year assuming he still wants to continue his player career. However, being able to bring back another starter who was integral in last year's historically balanced and prolific offense at a discount is another great move even if it's flying under the radar nationally.
Grade: A
WR DeAndre Hopkins
After years of fans and even national media pundits clamoring for the Ravens to find a way to get the five-time Pro Bowl wideout to Baltimore, he has finally arrived albeit in the clear twilight of his illustrious career. Unlike the 2023 offseason when they had to overpay to bring in three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and use void years to the deal to make it happen, the Ravens were able to add Hopkins at an incredibly discounted rate.
For a player who is still capable of contributing at a moderate-to-high level, a one-year deal worth $5 million with a maximum value of $6 million to upgrade the No. 3 spot on the depth chart to go along with 2024 Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman is a steal. Hopkins provides the Ravens with invaluable veteran leadership, a traditional 'X' receiver who can make contested catches and a proven playmaker with a clutch factor that Lamar Jackson can turn to and lean on in crucial passing situations when his top options aren't available.
Grade: B+
DB Ar'Darius Washington
Despite contract extension talks between the Ravens and the fifth-year veteran safety not resulting in a new deal before the new league year, the team is taking a calculated risk by applying the right of first refusal tender on him. Washington will be allowed to negotiate with other interested teams as a restricted free agent and if the Ravens don't match any proposed offer, they'd lose him without receiving any compensation in return since he is a former undrafted free agent.
However, while he broke out in the second half of the 2024 season, it marked the first year of his career where he was able to stay healthy and another team might not be willing to bet on what has been an outlier up to this point. This will likely mean that the Ravens will retain Washington at the one-year salary of $3.263 million or at least buy them more time to work on a deal that appeases both sides, making this move savvy and cost-effective.
Grade: A -
ILB Jake Hummel
The Ravens lost two of their top special teams contributors when veteran linebackers Malik Harrison and Chris Board signed elsewhere in free agency to bigger-than-expected deals. While Hummel has only been in the league since 2022 after going undrafted out of Iowa State, he has already established himself and is widely recognized as a special teams ace. The Ravens uncharacteristically lacked playmaking and consistency in those phases of the game in 2024 so adding a player who recorded eight special teams tackles and a blocked punt last year is a solid move.
While Hummel has only played 117 career snaps on defense, he could emerge as a dark horse contender to push third-year pro Trenton Simpson for the starting WILL linebacker spot next to three-time First Team All Pro Roquan Smith this offseason, summer and training camp. While the specifics of the one-year deal he signed with the team have yet to be revealed, it likely won't be much more than the $1.1 million minimum salary for players with at least three years of service which means his addition has minimal cap implications and anything he brings to the table outside of special teams would be gravy.
Grade: B-
WR Tylan Wallace
Much to the joy of the Flock faithful, the fifth-year veteran is staying in Baltimore after a 2024 season in which he made the most of his limited opportunities as a pass catcher and continued to be a staple on special teams both covering kicks and punts as well as a returner. Among players with double-digit targets, Wallace led the team with a career-high catch percentage of 91.7% that he earned by hauling in all but one of his 12 targets for 193 receiving yards and his first career receiving touchdown.
In addition to continuing to be a core special teams contributor, he provides an underrated depth piece at receiver who has shown he is capable of making clutch plays when called upon, all of which is a potential bargain for the one-year deal worth $2.1 million he signed to return to the Ravens.
Grade: B
IOL Ben Cleveland
The re-signing of the 2021 third-rounder came as a surprise to many fans and pundits who closely follow the Ravens, especially after his recent arrest for a DUI this offseason. His first four years in the league were highlighted with hype entering each training camp only to result in a letdown when he was eventually passed over for a less-heralded or unconventional option. Although, when Cleveland has been called upon to play in spot duty of an injured starter or as part of a rotation, he has played well.
Even though the details of his one-year deal haven't been released but its hard to imagine it will be a penny more than the $1.17 million minimum for players with four years of service. At the minimum, Cleveland will compete to continue to serve as a quality depth piece at center and both guard spots and at best, he finally realizes his full potential, earns a starting spot and proves to be a tremendous bargain who nets the Ravens a compensatory pick in 2027.
Grade: C
QB Cooper Rush
In what was another surprising move, the Ravens signed the long-time primary backup for the Dallas Cowboys to a two-year deal worth $12.2 million with a maximum value of $16 million with incentives. It marks the most significant investment the Ravens have made in the position behind Jackson since former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III inked a two-year deal worth $4 million to extend his time with the team from 2018 through 2020.
Rush is an experienced backup with a winning record as a spot starter of 9-5 including going 4-4 last season in place of Dak Prescott. Although he doesn't possess true dual-threat ability, neither did Josh Johnson last year and he has shown some nice ability to extend a play behind the line of scrimmage and good pocket presence when he's not under constant duress. Having a good backup quarterback is essentially for contending and rebuilding teams alike and for a team with championship aspiration like the Ravens, adding high-quality insurance at the cost of a late-round compensatory pick is well worth it.
Grade: B+
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!