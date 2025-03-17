Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Jokes About Derek Stingley's Massive Extension
There's a new highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, and his name is Derek Stingley Jr.
On Monday morning, the Houston Texans signed the star cornerback to a three-year deal worth $90 million, nearly all of which is guaranteed. Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is coming off an All-Pro season in which he had 18 pass breakups and five interceptions, tied for sixth-most in the NFL. He also allowed a passer rating of just 51.2 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference.
With his teammate due for a huge extension of his own, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had quite the humorous reaction to Stingley's new deal.
"When Kyle [Hamilton] get 40 million a year, he’s gone be responsible for covering his man and my man," Humphrey wrote with a smiling face emoji.
Hamilton, another 2022 first-round pick, has become arguably the face of the Ravens' defense over his first three NFL seasons. The former Notre Dame safety has two Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods (one first-team and one second-team).
The most impressive part of Hamilton's game is undoubtedly his versatility. He can line up as a deep safety, a nickel cornerback, a pseudo linebacker, pretty much anywhere the team needs him to be. He was restricted in where he lined up last season due to the Ravens' lack of depth at the position, but he's still undoubtedly among the best in the league.
Despite his incredibly impressive career thus far, Hamilton likely won't make as much on his next contract as Stingley just did. That's not a knock on him, but rather a reflection of the market for safeties compared to corners.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. is currently the NFL's highest-paid safety at just over $21 million per year, and while Hamilton will most likely make more than that, it probably won't be enough to rival Stingley's $30 million per year.
Still, a good joke by Humphrey, who's always the personality.
