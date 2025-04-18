Ravens Could Target Intriguing TE in NFL Draft
The future of the Baltimore Ravens' tight end room remains shrouded in mystery.
Baltimore's top three tight ends in Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are all entering the final year of their contract, and the odds of all three returning seem slim. Andrews in particular has been at the center of countless rumors this offseason, with many speculating that the Ravens could move on from the three-time Pro Bowl selection to save some money and give Likely the No. 1 role.
Even with that uncertainty, it's not out of the question that they could add to the tight end room at next week's NFL Draft.
When looking at how each team could "crush" their draft picks, ESPN's Ben Solak claimed that Baltimore could look to add a "developmental" tight end on Day 3, and even named a couple of prospects who could make sense.
"Look for the Ravens to also add a developmental tight end, as Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are all in contract years," Solak wrote. "I love this class on early Day 3: Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame) and Terrance Ferguson (Oregon) should be targets here."
Both Evans and Ferguson were key pieces of strong offenses last season. Evans had 43 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games after returning from an ACL tear that ended his 2023 season. Ferguson, on the other hand, had 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. Evans is a noticeably better run-blocker, though.
If the Ravens do end up going down this route, and whoever they pick ends up panning out, it would give them some much-needed stability at a position where they have a ton of questions at right now. However, it could be a sign of bigger changes on the way soon.
