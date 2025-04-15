Ravens Go All-In On Defense in New Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league, if not the most well-rounded roster. However, it's clear which side of the ball needs more work.
Baltimore's offense is coming off a historic season, setting several records as Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry became Offensive Player of the Year finalists. The defense finished the year strong, but the first half of the year was rough, to put it lightly. Additionally, the Ravens lost far more on defense than they did on offense, with them looking very thin at linebacker and interior defensive line.
As the NFL Draft approaches, defense seems like the far greater need. At least, that's what ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates believe, as they have the Ravens drafting defenders with their first three picks in their new mock draft.
The first of those defenders is Georgia safety Malaki Starks at No. 27 overall. Starks, a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, is one of the most popular picks for the Ravens in these mock drafts.
"This is what the Ravens do in the draft," Yates wrote. "They patiently allow the board to come to them and then snag rock-solid prospects. Starks would check a box at free safety and represent good value at the same time. His instincts, versatility and ball skills would work well alongside Kyle Hamilton."
Starks' relatively pedestrian athleticism has become a talking point recently, especially when compared to the other top safety prospect in South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori. That said, Starks is very versatile and could be right at home in Baltimore's system.
The second defender is Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau at No. 59 overall, addressing another big need for the Ravens.
"Baltimore's edge rush needs some work, especially with Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy entering the final years of their deals," Yates wrote. "Tuimoloau is ready to play right out of the gate; he's one of the most refined rushers in the class."
Finally is South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. at No. 91 overall, bringing in some competition for third-year pro Trenton Simpson.
"Knight makes plays on the ball, with three forced fumbles, two sacks and a pick in his one season at South Carolina (he transferred from Charlotte after a few years at Georgia Tech)," Yates continued. "I like him next to Roquan Smith."
The Ravens do have some needs on offense, especially up front, but going on an all-defense run early next week makes some sense.
