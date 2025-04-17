Ravens GM Sees Deep 2025 Draft Class
Most draft pundits seem to believe that this year's class is lacking in top-end talent, and maybe they are correct.
However, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has a different takeaway with this class.
When asked about the apparent lack of top-end talent at Tuesday's pre-draft presser, DeCosta instead pointed to what he believes to be this class' strength, the impressive amount of depth.
"I see more players; I see more draftable players," DeCosta told reporters. "We have 217 players right now on the front board, and there have been years where we've had a hard time getting to 160, 165 [players]. There are a lot of draftable players."
"That means that the mid rounds are going to be really good, and also, I think undrafted free agency should have the chance to be really, really good for us. But, I really think that if you're going to have 11 picks, this is a year that reminds me a little bit of 2022, from the standpoint of the depth of the draft really across the middle rounds, the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds I think would be pretty good. We see a lot of talent in that range, so that's an opportunity for us to get better as a team."
The Ravens have traditionally made it a point to acquire as many draft picks as realistically possible. After all, they lead the NFL in all-time compensatory picks despite most teams having a two-year head start on them.
They continued that tradition this year as they have 11 total picks, tied for the most in the league. So if this draft class is as deep as DeCosta believes, that plays right into the their hands.
It will take several years to accurately assess how good this draft class truly is, but DeCosta's faith should provide some reason for optimism.
