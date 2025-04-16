Ravens Expect RFA Safety to Return
Safety is one of the Baltimore Ravens' biggest remaining needs this offseason, as while they have a solid starting duo of Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington, their depth at the position is dire.
However, even that doesn't tell the full story.
Hamilton, arguably the best safety in the league, is under contract for at least one more season, and the Ravens can either pick up his fifth-year option or, ideally, sign him to a long-term extension this offseason.
On the other hand, Washignton, who broke out late last season, is still technically a restricted free agent, as he hasn't yet signed his one-year, $3.3 million tender. He also has until Friday to sign an offer sheet with another team, which the Ravens could match and keep him home.
When asked about the situation at Tuesday's pre-draft presser, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters that he's "fairly confident" that the Ravens will re-sign Washington this offseason. It's not much, but it's at least a welcome update.
Washington was a key piece of the Ravens' dramatic mid-season turnaround on defense after entering the starting lineup in Week 8. In 17 games (10 starts), the former undrafted free agent had 64 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He had missed most of his first three seasons due to injury, but showed he can be a solid starter in 2024.
Regardless of what happens with Washington, though, DeCosta added that he expects to draft at least one safety next week. Georgia's Malaki Starks and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, the top two safety prospects in this class, have both been popular mock draft picks for Baltimore at No. 27 overall, but there are several good players that should be available slightly later.
“I think it’s a pretty deep safety crew, and it’s obviously the top guys, but then there’s four or five or six guys that will probably be third-, fourth-, fifth-round guys that are good players,” DeCosta said. “I mean, this is a really nice pool of players to pick from. I think we definitely will look at that.”
