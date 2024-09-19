Ravens Still Trying to Answer Looming Offensive Question
Before the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens wanted to establish their offensive identity quickly. Two games in, they're still looking for that identity.
While the Ravens lead the league in with 417.5 yards per game, their offense has still been underwhelming for multiple reasons. The new-look offensive line has struggled, particularly on the right side, and the abundance of pre-snap penalties have killed several drives. Without many lanes to run through or much time to throw, the Ravens haven't been able to use their weapons to the fullest.
Now in an 0-2 hole, the Ravens have to get their offense up and running, and fast.
"You want to have an identity; you want to be known for something," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "What are you good at? What do they need to stop? What are they saying that they have to defend against you for your offense? At the same time, you don't want them to line up and know what you're doing every single play. Both of those values are important. I don't think they contradict each other; I think those are things you have to find."
Despite the Ravens racking up plenty of yards, the points haven't come as easy. Baltimore ranks just 14th in points for with 21.5 per game, and translating more long drives into points is a must.
"We lead the league in yards, but the points have to come with it, and that's what we're going to chase," Harbaugh said. "We were in that situation last year at one point in time, too, if you remember early in the season. That's something that we have to translate the yards into points. To me, it comes back to consistency. You can gain yards, but then you aren't consistent enough to finish the drives – so finishing drives; finishing plays; finishing series – really on both sides of the ball and on special teams – has to be, and always is, an emphasis."
Wednesday's practice was seemingly a step in the right direction, with Lamar Jackson calling it "one of the best days we've ever had in practice this season." Of course, it's now up to him and the rest of the offense to translate a strong practice into actual games, starting with Sunday's showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
"I believe we're right there," Jackson said. "Like I said, it's the small things we're messing up, and it's causing us to lose those [games]. It's turning into big things, because we're losing our games, but I feel like we had one of the best days we've ever had in practice this season today, and it starts in practice. I believe if we just keep going on the right track, we're going to come out victorious."
