Two Cowboys Superstars Injured Before Ravens Game
The Dallas Cowboys could be down two of their best players when they square off with the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 3 matchup.
NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday. Lamb's absence was due to an ankle injury, while Diggs was out due to a foot injury.
Lamb and Diggs are part of the engines that make their respective units go. Lamb, a three-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro is coming off of the best season of his career, catching a league-leading 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, all being career highs. He also finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting last season.
Lamb also made the Second-Team All-Pro in 2022. Through two games, Lamb has caught nine passes for 151 yards and a touchdown this season.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Lamb's injury doesn't appear to be anything serious.
Diggs, who was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the league with 11 interceptions, is still trying to find his footing after playing in just two games last season due to a torn ACL that he suffered in practice before Week 3. He already has an interception and two passes defended in two games this season.
The Ravens had six players who didn't participate in practice, including safety Kyle Hamilton (back), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion).
Both team's backs are against the wall heading into Sunday. Dallas (1-1) is looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 44-19 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints, while the Ravens are still looking for their first win of the season after starting 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Baltimore blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in a 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in its last outing.
Dallas and Baltimore square off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.
