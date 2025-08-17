Ravens Cruise To Victory Over Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens' 24-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history, may be in the distant past now, but it's performances like this one that remind fans why they were so dominant for so long.
The Ravens marched into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and walked out with an easy 31-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in one of those performances that gives fans unbridled optimism for the upcoming season, even if it was mostly backups playing.
By far the biggest positive for Baltimore was the defense, which was simply suffocating throughout the night. The Ravens held the Cowboys to just 177 total yards, just 46 of which came on the ground, and didn't allow a single touchdown all night. While the Cowboys made their way down to the red zone twice, but the Ravens stood strong and forced field goals on both occasions.
The best part? A few key youngsters made their presence known on defense. Cornerback Keyon Martin, an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana, started the game with a bang with two-straight tackles for loss, the second of which being a sack on Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III that resulted in a safety. Fellow undrafted defensive back Reuben Lowery also continued his impressive summer, picking off Milton on a deep pass to the end zone.
The Ravens finished with four sacks on the night, including the aforementioned safety and a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, the offense's performance wasn't quite as spotless. Cooper Rush, who returned to Dallas after spending seven years with the Cowboys, completed 20 of 30 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown, but had two interceptions in his own territory. The first of those went for a 40-yard pick-six by Andrew Booth, who gave the Cowboys their lone touchdown of the night.
On the bright side, second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker continued his impressive summer as well, catching six passes for 61 yards to lead the team in both categories. Running back D'Ernest Johnson, who just signed with the Ravens recently, had a solid showing himself with 61 yards (5.5 yards per attempt) and a touchdown.
Rookie kicker Tyler Loop had an impressive night, making five of six field goals (the only miss coming from 50 yards out) and both of his PATs.
For Dallas, Milton completed nine of 18 passes for 122 yards and the aforementioned interception. Jonathan Mingo led the team with 49 receiving yards on just one catch.
The Ravens will wrap up the preseason with their near-annual matchup against the Washington Commanders next Saturday.
