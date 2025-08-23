Ravens Crush Commanders, Finish Preseason Undefeated
The Baltimore Ravens were the kings of the preseason for years, putting together a 24-game winning streak that spanned from 2016-23.
That streak may be in the distant past, but the Ravens once again looked like the kings of the preseason with a dominant 30-3 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Northwest Stadium. With the win, Baltimore finishes the preseason with a perfect 3-0 record, marking the seventh time in the past nine years that the team has gone undefeated in exhibition games.
Once again, the Ravens' defense was the star of the show on Saturday. Baltimore held Washington to just 242 yards of total offense, but more impressively, forced four turnovers on the day. Keyon Martin, Thomas Graham Jr. and Jalyn Armour-Davis all had interceptions, with the former returning his for a 26-yard pick-six, while Malik Hamm recovered a fumble.
Perhaps the biggest standout of the day was linebacker Trenton Simpson, who had six tackles (one for loss), 1.5 sack and tipped a ball that fell into the arms of Armour-Davis. The third-year pro is slated to start next to Roquan Smith after being benched. late last season, so to see him balling out in the dress rehearsal is very welcome.
Neither Sam Hartman nor Josh Johnson, who spent the past two years with the Ravens, could get much of anything going through the air for the Commanders. The former completed 12 of 17 passes for 114 yards and two interceptions, while the latter completed seven of 13 passes for 50 yards. Washington's run game was also fairly ineffective, as it rushed for just 85 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per attempt.
The Ravens' offense didn't do much, but it didn't really need to. Rasheen Ali and D'Ernest Johnson both scored rushing touchdowns, the former strengthening his case for a roster spot after a strong summer. Devin Leary and Cooper Rush combined to complete 22 of 28 passes for 130 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while LaJohntay Wester had two reception for a team-high 28 yards.
Next up, the Ravens open the regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round matchup. Before that, though, they have to trim the roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
