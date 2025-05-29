Ravens Coach Reveals How Trenton Simpson Can Improve
Playing inside linebacker for a franchise like the Baltimore Ravens comes with a great amount of pressure and heightened expectations. The team has a rich history and strong tradition of being among the NFL's best at developing standout players at the position whether they're highly drafted or undrafted free agents.
Last year, the Ravens were counting on 2023 third-round pick Trenton Simpson to make the big second-year leap most players undergo from their rookie seasons to their sophomore campaigns. While he got off to a good start by winning the starting weakside spot (WILL) next to three-time All Pro Roquan Smith, he wasn't able to keep it the whole 2024 season.
After the team's Week 14 bye, he was relegated to mainly playing special teams and was replaced in the starting lineup by a veteran two-man rotation of Malik Harrison and Chris Board. With their actions of letting both of the more experienced players walk in free agency and with their words at several points throughout the offseason, the Ravens still believe that Simpson can properly replace 2023 Pro Bowler and Second Team All Pro selection Patrick Queen.
The former Clemson star is the heavy favorite to win the job again heading into the 2025 season and when asked how Simpson can go about improving his overall game to be better prepared to win and keep a starting job, Raven head coach John Harbaugh listed a few but stressed the importance of processing the game faster.
“There’s not any one thing that any player needs to work on but for Trent it’s just going to be processing the game at the position,” Harbaugh said. “That’s a function of study for sure but also just reps and confidence and learning the defense, understanding what the offense is trying to do then when you get out there, processing the game, reacting and just putting that physical ability that is just so prolific, putting it to good use.”
Adjusting to the speed of the game is something a lot of players struggled with when making the transition from college to the NFL. It is especially true at the off-ball linebacker position as it is one where it sometimes takes players multiple seasons to fully acclimate due to the lack of pro style offensive schemes they face at the collegiate level. That was the case with Queen who was a first round pick in 2020 but didn't begin to truly break out until his third season in 2022 and really took off in his fourth.
Simpson still managed to record career highs in starts (13), total tackles (74), tackles for loss (five), quarterback hits (six), sacks (1.5) and pass breakups (four). He spent a lot of time with Smith during the offseason, watching film and strengthening their bond off the field so that they would play even better together on the field. The veteran stalwart has "a great deal of respect" for him and believes in his potential as well.
"I think the guy has all the athletic ability in the world – everything you would want. I have great faith that he's going to be able to put it all together," Smith said in April at the onset of offseason workouts. "We know we're going to prepare like every day is our last day, so that's the mindset, and I'm very excited for him and his future."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!