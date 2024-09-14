Ravens LB Looking for Encore to Week 1 Performance
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo waited a long time to return on the field, so one can only imagine how good it felt to finally get back out there.
In last week's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, his first game in almost an entire calendar year, Ojabo announced his return in style with a huge sack on Patrick Mahomes. Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick, played just five games in his first two seasons, but things seem to be looking up for him now.
After a strong first game back, Ojabo now looks to keep building and get into a good rhythm throughout the season.
"It's so great to get back on the field and in a routine," Ojabo said, per the Ravens' site. "I'm keeping God first, keeping things in perspective.
"All credit to Coach Z.O. (defensive coordinator Zach Orr) for his great calls, putting us all in position to make plays. I'm just trying to take advantage. The Raiders play hard, they play to the whistle, they're a well-coached team. We have to make sure we bring it to them with our physicality, speed and effort."
Orr, who's in his first season as defensive coordinator, is also pumped to have the young pass-rusher back on the field, and can't wait to see what he does the rest of the way.
"I'm proud of 'Jab,'" Orr told reporters Thursday. "'Jab' – all he's done is work so hard to get back. He came back earlier than [when] people thought he was going to be back. The biggest thing, like I said, with him is just staying healthy.
"He's very talented. When he plays, he's productive; you guys saw that on last Thursday. I think he's been doing a heck of a job with his body, [and] his mindset approaching practice [and] approaching his prehab – making sure he can stay as healthy as possible. Like I said, as long as he's healthy, and he's on the field, he's going to play really good football for us. I think we got just a glimpse of what he's going to be for us this year."
