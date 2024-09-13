Ravens DT Faster After Weight Loss
The new name isn't the only big change for Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike this season.
Madubuike, who led the team with 13 sacks last season, revealed on Wednesday that he's slimmed down just a bit in an effort to get faster and more agile.
"I'm a little bit lighter, probably five [or] 10 [pounds] lighter," Madubuike told reporters. "My body fluctuates. It's weird, but I try to stay between 290 and 285 [pounds] – around that area. Last year, it was more 295, 300, maybe 303 [pounds]. [I'm] just a little bit lighter, but I'm trying to stay twitchy, stay quick, agile [and] all that stuff."
In his first game with a leaner frame, Madubuike notched two quarterback hits and a half sack on Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. He almost got home for another one, but instead wound up with a roughing the passer penalty as Mahomes just got the ball away.
As he looks to build on his breakout season, Madubuike believes this is the best way forward. After all, it worked for future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a player Madubuike looks up to and has even been compared to.
"In our division, I think I have to stay a good 290 [or] 280 [pounds]," Madubuike said. "These guys are really bringing it, but that's the way that I feel. I believe [it] works for me, and for [Aaron Donald], that works for him. He's a little bit lighter. I heard he was playing at like 255 [pounds], really, but that's just him. For me, I feel like the weight that I'm at right now is best for me, and I feel like in the future, if I need to cut, and I feel like it's best for me, then I'll do that. But right now, I'm good where I'm at."
Madubuike signed a four-year, $98 million extension this offseason, and if the weight loss helps him improve further, the Ravens will be very happy with their investment.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!