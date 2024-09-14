Ravens vs. Raiders Preview: Just Win, Baby
When the Baltimore Ravens' schedule dropped in May, many fans noticed just how brutal the opening stretch was.
A road game against the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs, the very same team that beat them in last season's AFC Championship Game, was tough enough, but it didn't end there. From Weeks 3 to 5, the Ravens will play the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, all possible Super Bowl contenders. Two of those games - against Dallas and Cincinnati - are on the road as well.
Then there's the home match against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, which seems to be the one "easy" game in the opening stretch. While it may be true that Las Vegas is the only team of Baltimore's first five opponents to finish under .500, the Ravens know they can't overlook their next foe.
"We expect a very good football team," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "It's a very physical football team, a hard-playing team, a tough team, lots of speed, a dominant defensive front four and front seven. [They have] an aggressive [and] fast secondary who can break on the ball and tackle very well. [They have] just a really good defense.
"And then offensively, [they have] a big physical offensive line, a talented receiving corps, an elite receiving corps across the board – tight ends [and] wide receivers, of course. You know who their guys are, and they're great players.
Last week, the Raiders opened their season with a 22-10 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, led by Harbaugh's younger brother Jim Harbaugh in his return to the NFL. While there won't be much secret sharing between the brothers, the Ravens can still look at what the Chargers did and formulate a game plan of their own.
Namely, the Ravens should look to run the ball down the Raiders' throats. Former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and the Chargers did just that, and it worked to the tune of 6.5 yards per carry as a team. Baltimore's rushing attack looked a bit sluggish last week, with newcomer Derrick Henry had just 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, but this week provides a great chance to bounce back.
"I believe [that] our relationship is going very well – it's only the first game of the season – and I believe [that] it will get even better as the games go on and as we keep playing along the season," quarterback Lamar Jackson said.
Defensively, the Ravens will look to keep wide receiver Davante Adams and co. in check. Baltimore's defense had some ups and downs in Zach Orr's first game as defensive coordinator, but it was a valuable learning experience against a tough opponent.
"I'll just say, 'Keep it simple. Keep it simple," Orr told reporters Thursday. "It felt like I tried to do too much in certain situations, and it caused us to play a little slow. We got great players here; [I need to] just allow them to go out there play fast [and] do their thing, and everything is going to be alright."
It's difficult to say that a Week 2 game is a must-win, but with how tough the Ravens' opening stretch is, they risk falling into a serious hole if they lose. As late Raiders owner Al Davis would say, "Just win, baby."
