Ravens Rookie Hoping for NFL Debut vs. Raiders
It's been more than four months since the draft, but the Baltimore Ravens have yet to get a really good look at edge rusher Adisa Isaac, their third-round pick in April.
The Penn State product missed most of the summer with a hamstring injury, then suffered another hamstring injury in his other leg soon after returning. It's been a tough first few months for the promising edge rusher, who led the Nittany Lions with 7.5 sacks last season.
Now, though, things appear to be looking up for Isaac. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, his first day back since suffering his second injury on Aug. 17. If he stays on track, Isaac could very well make his NFL debut in Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I feel good. I feel probably the best I've felt since coming into OTAs," Isaac told reporters. "I've just got to keep taking steps every day. I feel ready. I'm staying prepared, staying mentally sharp. That's the big thing for me right now, making sure that when I do get back out there, I'm able to perform the way I want to."
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed similar optimism, adding how important it would be to get Isaac on the field.
"Well, it will help a lot when we get him back out there. I think he's making good progress. Getting him out there to practice today was big, and we'll see how he responds tomorrow, and hopefully we can build him in here as we go."
The Ravens' pass rush is largely unproven, especially after veteran Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in the season opener. If Isaac can get on the field, it could be a big boost for the unit as a whole.
Until then, though, Isaac is keeping a positive mindset for whenever he returns, whether it be this week or later.
"It's definitely been a little challenging being patient," Isaac said. "Just listening to my body. Just being smart with it. I just want to go out there and play up to my standards. Just a lot of high energy, high effort, flying around, having fun."
