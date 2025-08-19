Ravens Pass Rusher Still on Roster Bubble
Injuries in the preseason are always unfortunate, but if there's any silver lining, it's that players who might not have made the 53-man roster have a far greater chance to do so. Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo now finds himself in this exact scenario, or does he?
Fellow pass rusher Adisa Isaac, a 2024 third-round pick who was having a good summer after an injury-plagued rookie season, unfortunately suffered a dislocated elbow during Saturday's preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Isaac will miss "a few weeks at least," which means he could potentially start the season on injured reserve.
If that happens, then Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, would logically make the roster in his place, right? Well, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec doesn't think it's that cut and dried.
"It’s fair to ask whether Ojabo has done enough to lock down a roster spot, even if one now appears open with Isaac (the No. 5 edge rusher) potentially starting the season on injured reserve," Zrebiec wrote. "Ojabo has shown potential in flashes, but he’s been relatively quiet in preseason games beyond an uncontested sack of Anthony Richardson in the preseason opener. His momentum from a strong start in training camp practices has abated a bit, too."
"It’s going to be hard for the Ravens to have five outside linebackers active on gameday regardless, particularly if the fifth one doesn’t play special teams, and Ojabo doesn’t. Starting Isaac on injured reserve wouldn’t have to mean that the Ravens use his spot to keep Ojabo, although that would be the most obvious move."
As mentioned, Ojabo has dealt with no shortage of injuries throughout his young career. The former Michigan star suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day, which limited him to just two games as a rookie. He then suffered another major injury early in 2023, which limited him to just three games that season.
Even when Ojabo was healthy last season, though, he still struggled to make an impact. He had just nine tackles and two sacks in 13 games, and was even a healthy scratch on multiple occasions.
As such, Ojabo entered the offseason needing a big performance just to make the cut. Isaac's injury has opened an opportunity for him, and while he may not not a lock to make the roster, he at least has a good chance.
