Ravens Preseason Takeaways: Young Players Solidify Roles, UDFAs Shine
The Baltimore Ravens took the field for the second time this preseason on Saturday night, and while the majority of their starters didn't suit up once again, they were able to still soundly beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-13 on the road. While it wasn't a flawless performance, all of the top takeaways from this game were positive.
Undrafted rookie defenders ball out again
This year's crop of Ravens rookies who didn't hear their names called over the course of the 2025 NFL Draft continued to prove they are more than worthy of being in the league with how they performed in this game.
It all started with cornerback Keyon Martin, who set the tone by forcing back-to-back negative plays for the Cowboys' offense on their opening possession. The former Louisiana-Lafayette standout knifed into the backfield to bring down the running back for a loss of five yards, then followed it up with a sack for a safety on a perfectly timed and executed blitz on an unsuspecting Joe Milton.
"He covered well and had the one penalty on the [illegal contact], I think it was," head coach John Harbaugh said. "But, [he] covers well, and again, he's had that kind of camp pretty much all the way through."
While Martin was busy making plays behind the line of scrimmage, Reuben Lowery was doing the same in the backend. The former University of Tennessee-Chattanooga standout showcased the ball-hawking ability that he has consistently flashed since rookie mini camp. He intercepted Milton as the single-high safety on a deep shot in the end zone for a touchback to give the ball back to the offense just one play after they had turned it over after being intercepted off a deflection.
"He's around the ball," Harbaugh said. "He's been doing that the whole [training] camp. To get the turnover on the sudden change, and to get the pick in the end zone right away and play the ball in the tough ... That was not an easy catch, and he goes back and makes that play. [He] showed up numerous times."
Lowery is almost certainly guaranteed a spot on the final 53 roster, assuming he stays healthy, but even more than that, he could be the answer at the No. 3 safety spot that was missing last year after Geno Stone defected in free agency. With the 2024 breakout, Ar'Darius Washington, slated to miss most of the season, they need another instinctual presence in the secondary to help free up and optimize two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton.
For the second week in a row, linebackers Jay Higgins and Chandler Martin made impressive plays that ended drives. Higgins was a factor on special teams and defense, finishing as the Ravens' leading tackler with six total, including one for a loss and a strip sack. Martin tied for the third-most tackles on the team with three and ended the game with a walk-off sack on the Cowboys' quarterback Will Grier. At this point, it would be hard for either player to clear waivers if they don't make the Ravens' initial roster, especially Higgins, who has shone in multiple facets and phases of the game.
Backup quarterbacks bounce back
After only being able to muster 59 passing yards combined in the preseason opener last week, the Ravens' reserve signal callers rebounded nicely with veteran Cooper Rush more than tripling that meager total in the first half alone. In his return to Dallas to face the team he spent seven of his first eight seasons with, he got to play the entire first and second quarter, leading four scoring drives and showing why he is worthy of the most significant investment the Ravens have made behind Lamar Jackson in half a decade.
"He's been playing like this all camp," Harbaugh said. "Just the way he played today is the way he's played all camp. He's just very good; he's a very good player. He's accurate [and] on time. He runs the offense [and] runs the show very well."
Rush was on time and on target with most of his throws and even displayed some nice mobility inside and out of the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. He went 20-of-30 for 198 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions that weren't really his fault. On the first, rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was arguably interfered with, but instead the ball got returned for a touchdown. The second came on a checkdown pass that running back Rasheen Ali let go straight through his hands and into the arms of the nearest defender. He bought time and extended the play on his touchdown before floating a ball to fellow veteran Keith Kirkwood in the back of the end zone from the goal line on fourth-and-short.
Second-year pro Devin Leary didn't have a spectacular outing by any means, completing just 5-of-10 passes for 53 yards but he still showed signs of growth. He didn't force the ball into anywhere it could be at risk, gave several of his targets chances to make plays down the field on the boundary, led three scoring drives and, most importantly, took care of the ball with no turnovers.
Rookie kicker inspires more confidence
For first-year pro and Lucas, Texas native Tyler Loop, this was essentially a homecoming game and once again didn't disappoint with another strong performance. The sixth-round rookie made both of his extra point attempts and went 5-of-6 on field goal attempts, making his first four, missing wide left on his fifth but rebounding by drilling the longest of the night from 53 yards out on his sixth.
"It's fun to come back to Dallas, be in this stadium and play the Cowboys," Loop said. "Growing up here, that's something that is really big. Just being able to get in front of my family again was really special."
As if it wasn't already obvious by the mere fact that he is the lone remaining kicker on the roster after the Ravens waived undrafted rookie John Hoyland ahead of last week's opener, Harbaugh officially declared the first ever kicker drafted in franchise history as the successor to seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker who was released in the offseason back in May.
"He will be the kicker," Harbaugh said. "He has earned it, and he'll get another chance to get back out there next week and kick some more and just keep improving."
The most impressive traits about Loop that make him an ideal replacement for Tucker, aside from his strong leg, are his consistency and dedication to his process and the resiliency to respond to adversity when given the chance. Not even Tucker made 100% of his kicks in any year of his career, with 97.4% being his single-season high. Occasional misses come with the job, but lamenting them can affect a kicker's psyche, which inevitably impacts performance and Loop has been unflappable thus far.
Young RB stakes claim for roster spot
After coming into his second training camp firmly on the roster bubble with the Ravens' top three running back spots solidified, 2024 fifth-round pick Rasheen has done nothing but impress when he's been on the field for offense or special teams. After the game, Harbaugh all but guaranteed him the fourth spot on the depth chart that the team intends to carry this season.
"I feel like it's just a testament to my hard work in the offseason, and just going into training camp with a new mentality after how it was last year for me and just striving to get better," Harbaugh said.
With third-year pro Keaton Mitchell out with a minor injury, Ali got to start against the Cowboys and didn't squander his opportunity to make another strong impression. He led the team in both carries (19) and rushing yards (62), caught one of his two targets for 10 yards and a first down and racked up 25 kick return yards on his lone attempt. Ali ran with nice power, contact balance, swift footwork and burst, often getting more yards than expected when the blocking was great.
"I thought he was quick, explosive [and had] very good vision. [He] ripped off a number of big runs," Harbaugh said.
Training camp star finally breaks through
Throughout the summer and spring, one of the Ravens' most consistent performers during practice, whether he was running with the first or second team offense, has been second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker. After not being able to have much of an impact in last week's win due to variables that were outside of his control, the 2024 fourth-rounder finally got to contribute more tangibly.
Against the Cowboys, he was Rush's favorite and most trusted target as the two linked up five times for 47 yards in the first quarter alone. Walker added another catch for 14 yards early in the second quarter and finished as the Ravens leading receiver six catches for 61 yards and four first downs. For the second week in a row, he got overthrown in the back of the end zone but he also impressed as downfield blocker in the run game.
Coming into the league, the former ACC standout was looked at as a speedster whose best trait and greatest value was a vertical threat, but in this game, he showed that he is capable of running crisp intermediate routes over the middle of the field and on the boundary, such as outs and comebacks. While the Ravens are set with their top three, if any of them were to miss time for any reason, Walker is proving he's ready to contribute when his number is called.
"'Tez' has tons of potential," Rush said. "He can really run. It's fun working with him. [It's been good to] keep building his confidence [by] giving him the ball."
