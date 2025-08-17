Ravens Promising Pass Rusher Suffers Injury vs. Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens won their second straight game of the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys 31-13. However, it came at a cost as one of their promising pass rushers exited the game with an injury and never returned.
Ravens linebacker Adisa Isaac got checked out by trainers following one of the game's kickoffs, according to Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner. It didn't look like Isaac was in a lot of pain as he was able to walk off the field on his own, but he never returned from the locker room.
Han later provided an update stating that Isaac dislocated his elbow and will miss a few weeks as a result.
Isaac, the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Baltimore, is hoping his injury doesn't linger long-term as he fights for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
The 23-year-old underwhelmed as a rookie, recording just four tackles and one pass defended in four games while logging a total of 32 defensive snaps and 46 special teams reps.
Isaac has also been dealing with a hamstring injury since rookie minicamp in May. He was placed on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list due to the injury.
He was later activated and has participated in training camp, but he is still reportedly dealing with the injury. If that is true, it could also be that he reaggravated it.
Either way, Isaac needs to get back on the field and in a hurry. He is part of a very crowded pass rushing room that also includes Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo, Malik Hamm and rookie Mike Green.
Isaac played college football at Penn State, where he played in 11 games and had 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a true freshman. As a sophomore in 2020, he had 1.5 sacks and 13 tackles.
After missing 2021 due to injury, Isaac started all 13 games in 2022, recording 28 tackles and four sacks. He returned to Penn State in 2023, posting a career-high 37 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
