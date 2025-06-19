Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Has Moved Past Super Bowl Loss
After spending over a decade in the NFL and never getting past the divisional round of the playoffs in his first four trips with his first team, Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finally got to experience what it feels like to play in a Super Bowl last year in his 12th season.
The five-time Pro Bowler was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2024 midseason deadline. He helped them reach their third straight Super Bowl in quest of being the first in NFL history to pull off a three-peat as two-time defending champions at the time he was acquired.
While Hopkins managed to find the end zone in the big game on a seven-yard touchdown reception, it didn't come until the fourth quarter and the Chiefs' fate was all but sealed as they got trounced 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Unlike many of his teammates in Kansas City who have already gotten to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy one or more times, Hopkins' first-ever Super Bowl appearance ended in bitter disappointment. As agonizing as one would imagine he would still feel after losing the biggest game of his life to date less than five months ago, it is already ancient history in his mind as he doesn't even dwell on it anymore.
"I really don't think about what happened yesterday," Hopkins said Tuesday after the first mandatory minicamp session. "I've always been raised to put one foot forward. Someone like myself, who's had a lot of things happen in my life, [believes that] you don't look back in the past. You [have] got to move forward. Every mistake that's happened, happened for a reason. Everything that is not considered great, [it] happens for a reason, and it's only going to make you stronger. I don't really think about what happened yesterday, unless it's my children calling me about something."
Having a short memory is a necessity when it comes to playing and coaching in the NFL. Fixating on the highs and lows alike in a given game or season can hinder a player, coach or entire team from doing their best to focus task at hand. Hopkins was the Ravens' most notable veteran free agent signing this offseason and he is excited to round out a wide receiver trio that consists of Pro Bowler Zay Flowers heading into his third season and fifth-year pro Rashod Bateman who is coming off a breakout 2024 season that he was recently rewarded for with a new extension.
"[I'm] playing with two good receivers, [and] those guys want to be great, and they're going to be great," Hopkins said. "They definitely have a high ceiling. I'm here to help however I can. Going out [on the field], just showing those guys certain things and just communicating with them. We're all three different receivers, which is unique and cool."
Even though he has been on the team for a few months, Hopkins is already impressed with how close-knit his new teammates are and how welcoming they have been of him and the other new additions both veterans and rookies alike.
"The camaraderie [has stood out], [and] how close [the] guys are. I think that's what makes a great football team. They do things, not just on the field but off the field together, and I've always been a big fan of that. You have to build a bond [with the team], not just on the field but off the field."
