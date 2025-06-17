Former Ravens Starter Signs Extension With Rival
The Baltimore Ravens will continue to see one of their former late-round success stories suit up for their arch-rivals in the AFC North through the 2027 season after the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran safety DeShon Elliott agreed to a two-year extension on Monday.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the new deal is worth $12.5 million with $9.21 million in guarantees. His new average salary of $6.5 million is slightly higher than the $6 million he was making on his first deal with the team he signed last offseason in the first wave of free agency.
Elliott is coming off one of his best seasons since entering the the league and was slated to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season inking this new deal that keeps him in the Steel City for the next three years. Last year he finished second on the team with a career-high 108 total tackles that included four for a loss to go along with three fumble recoveries, two quarterback hits, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception in 15 games.
The eighth-year veteran was originally selected by the Ravens as part of their historic 2018 NFL Draft class in the sixth round out of Texas. Injuries hampered and kept him off the field for the bulk of his time in Baltimore including his entire rookie year. The 2020 season remains the only year of his career that he has played a full season for any of the teams he has been on since entering the league.
After leaving Baltimore and before finding a home in Pittsburgh, Elliott played with the Detroit Lions in 2022 and set his previous single-season career high in total tackles with 96 including a career-high five tackles for loss in 14 games and 13 starts. Elliott spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He recorded 82 total tackles including one for a loss, a fumble recovery an interception and a career-high seven pass breakups.
Known for his physical play style and hard-hitting nature, in his three matchups against the Ravens between his stints with his other three teams combined including postseason play, Elliott has recorded 17 total tackles, one quarterback hit, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
In his first season with the Steelers, he played in the first matchup between the two teams in Pittsburgh but missed the regular season bout in Baltimore. Elliott finally made his homecoming in Black and Gold in the AFC Wildcard round, where he and his compatriots, including former Ravens Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen, got steamrolled on defense.
