Ravens' Lamar Jackson Reveals Thoughts About MVP Race
The Baltimore Ravens are set to come out of their bye week with a Week 15 matchup on the road against the New York Giants. Lamar Jackson is ready to get the stretch run of the season started and is looking to lead his team to the playoffs and on a run to the Super Bowl.
So far this season, the Ravens have gone 8-5. They have shown flashes of being an elite Super Bowl contender, but there are a lot of areas that they need to work on as well.
When it comes to Jackson specifically, he is still currently in the race for a third NFL MVP award.
While that award is extremely prestigious and highly sought after, Jackson is not focused on that at all.
Jackson talked briefly about the MVP race. He is definitely not gunning to win another. At the end of the day, he just wants to win.
"I'm going to try to play [at an] MVP level every game I'm in; it really doesn't matter," Jackson said. "I just have to focus on one game at a time, and just me being who I am. I don't really care about me being MVP Lamar. I feel like I'm doing that regardless."
Looking at the numbers, Jackson certainly has been playing at an MVP level. Through his first 13 games of the 2024 season, Jackson has completed 67 percent of his pass attempts for 3,290 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He has also racked up 678 yarsd and three more touchdowns on the ground.
Currently, many believe that Josh Allen is the front-runner to win the MVP award. However, Jackson still has a great shot at overtaking him and winning it when it's all said and done.
Fans would love to see Jackson win MVP, but his response is exactly what the team wants to hear. He want to play at an MVP level, but not for the award itself. Jackson wants to play at that level to win.
Hopefully, he'll be able to continue on the pace that he has set so far this season. He is having arguably his best season to this point and has shown no signs of slowing down.
If Jackson can continue playing at this elite level, he will give Baltimore a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl if the rest of the team around him plays to their full potential as well.
