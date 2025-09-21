Ravens Defense Shorthanded Entering Toughest Part of Schedule
The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries over the years, but over the past two years, they've had relatively good injury luck. Sure, they've had a few key players miss time - Mark Andrews missing the final third of the season in 2023 comes to mind - but for the most part, their key players have avoided the injury bug.
Unfortunately, they haven't had quite the same injury luck early in 2025.
The offense has been affected the most by injuries, as both tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard have yet to play a game this season. Now, though, the defense is the one most affected, as edge rusher Kyle Van Noy and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubike are dealing with hamstring and neck injuries, respectively.
Both defenders have already been ruled out for Week 3's matchup against the Detroit Lions, and there seems to be a good chance that they land on injured reserve (IR). If that ends up being the case, then the Ravens could be in trouble.
Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of four games, and Weeks 3-6 just so happen to hold (probably) the most difficult stretch of the schedule. After hosting the Lions in Week 3, the Ravens go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 then return home to host the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 and 6, respectively.
All four of those teams won their divisions last year, and the Lions and Chiefs both won 15 games with the latter also making it to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have also had the Ravens' number over the past several years, with Lamar Jackson being 1-5 against Patrick Mahomes head-to-head (including playoffs).
Maybe the Ravens could catch a break against the Texans, who are 0-2 with their offense looking very rough. However, this is still a gauntlet that no team would envy, and without their two most accomplished pass rushers, the Ravens' job could be even harder.
If the Ravens want to make it out of this stretch with a winning record, then they'll definitely need their younger defenders to make an impact. That includes Mike Green and Tavius Robinson off the edge and Travis Jones and Aeneas Peebles along the interior. The more players that contribute, the better.
