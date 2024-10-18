Ravens Superstar Explains Why He Doesn't Celebrate
Derrick Henry has been nothing short of terrific in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens, leading the league with 704 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
One might expect some extravagant celebrations amidst such a strong season, but that's not Henry's style, at least not anymore. Most of the time after a big play, he simply hands the ball to the referee and goes back to the huddle or sideline if it's a touchdowns.
Henry not celebrating much even caught the attention of fellow running backs Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, who gave him grief for it during Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
When asked about the exchange, Henry gave reporters a good laugh with his reasoning.
"I told [Hill and Mitchell], I used to [dance] when I was in [the] early stage of my career," Henry said. "In my first two or three years – maybe Year Four – I danced a little bit. I'm just old, now. I'm over it, now. I'll leave the dancing to them. They're [always] ready to dance [at] any time. I'll be like, 'Maybe I'll have you all dance on the sidelines, so they can get a glimpse of you all dancing.' But I don't dance. I hand the ball to the ref and just go to the sideline."
Throughout his career, Henry has maintained an image as one of the more stoic players in the league, fitting for a player nicknamed "The King." However, he has been considerably more animated this season in Baltimore, which he attributes to the team playing winning ball.
"I mean, when you win, everything is fun; that makes everything fun," Henry said. "It's just about me playing football. I fell in love with this game when I was 5 years old, and I know there's a business side to it, but when you're out there, you're just playing like you're a kid again. And just like everybody else on the team – offense, defense – we're all in it together to get a win, and when you accomplish that, it's just a great feeling. [It's] a great accomplishment – that we did something together. So, yes, it's been fun, a lot."
Henry and the Ravens have won four-straight games, and look to keep their hot streak going when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
