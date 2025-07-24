Ravens RB Shares Star-Struck Adam Sandler Moment
It's been an eventful year and change for Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. He joined a new team after eight years with the Tennessee Titans, posted one of the best seasons of his outstanding career and earned himself a $30 million extension.
Now, as a cherry on top, he got to meet his favorite actor on the red carpet.
Earlier this week, Henry was one of many celebrities to attend the premiere of Adam Sandler's new film "Happy Gilmore 2.' The star running back previously said on "The Dan Patrick Show" that Sandler was his favorite actor, which led to the two making a bet that if Henry surpasses 2,000 rushing yards this season, Sandler would cast him in a movie.
After the first day of training camp on Wednesday, Henry reflected on what he called a "surreal moment."
"Yes, it was really cool," Henry told reporters. "[I am] very appreciative and thankful that I got the opportunity. Shout out to Netflix, Adam, and the whole Netflix team for inviting me and getting me there to be able to meet Adam, who's a down-to-earth guy. [He is a] really cool, chill guy. [It was] a surreal moment for me for sure. So [it was] very cool, man."
During their meeting on the red carpet, Sandler could be heard telling Henry, "we're doing a movie together. You and me, bro." While Sandler seems committed to working with Henry, the running back isn't taking anything for granted.
"I'm not expecting anything," Henry said. For me to even get there and be able to meet him and have that whole experience. Really, I was just telling Dan Patrick, just tell Adam [that] he's my favorite actor, just out of love. It turned into all of that [being invited to the 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere], which I'm really appreciative of. For me to get there and be able to meet him, that'd have been good enough, and if he wants to put me in the movie, I'd be happy as hell too. [It was] just a cool moment that I'll never forget."
Henry, 31, rushed for 1,921 yards with the Ravens last season, falling just 79 yards shy of 2,000. Sandler definitely gave him more encouragement to reach that mark, but of course, it's not the only source of motivation.
"I try to keep it focused on the team aspect," Henry said. "If it is meant to be for me, it'll be, but I got to meet Adam Sandler, my favorite actor."
