Adam Sandler Will Honor Promise to Ravens' Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry could soon join the growing list of NFL players to make the jump to the big screen, and his favorite actor is more than happy to help.
After Henry revealed on "the Dan Patrick Show" earlier this week that Adam Sandler is his favorite actor, Patrick, a longtime friend of Sandler's who has made cameo appearances in several of his movies, promised the former star running back that he would get him a role in a Sandler movie if he reaches 2,000 yards next season.
Henry, 31, rushed for 1,921 yards last season, finishing just 79 yards short of that milestone. He previously rushed for 2,027 yards with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors.
On Friday, Patrick shared a clip of him calling Sandler after the show, asking the actor if he could uphold the promise and send Henry a custom video. Sandler not only gladly obliged, but also promised to take Henry out to "a nice dinner together" if he hits the 2,000-yard mark.
Henry then watched Sandler's video at practice, and had a huge smile on his face the whole time.
Even for arguably the best running back of the past decade, rushing for 2,000 yards again will be very difficult. Not only does he have a lot of wear and tear on his body, but no player in NFL history has rushed for 2,000 yards in a season twice. In fact, Henry came the closest to doing it twice last season.
Still, this is King Henry playing for arguably the most dynamic offense in the league, so it's still possible. Maybe Sandler's extra motivation is what pushes him over the edge.
