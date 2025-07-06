Ravens' Derrick Henry Receives Underwhelming Fantasy Ranking
Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry continues to defy Father Time in a way few running backs have. In 2024, his age-30 season and his first in Baltimore, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, tied for the most in the league. It was probably the best season ever by a running back that's 30 or older.
However, there are many who still worry about a potential decline coming soon. Not just mainstream analysts, but fantasy football analysts as well.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke recently placed Henry at No. 8 on his ranking of the best fantasy running backs for the upcoming season.
"Henry signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens before 2024, and he looked better than ever as a runner," Jahnke wrote. "The threat of Lamar Jackson also being able to run out of the backfield was a matchup nightmare for defenses, allowing both Jackson and Henry to thrive. Over the last five years, he led all running backs per game in rushing yards (102.5), yards after contact (74.9), rushing touchdowns (0.92), avoided tackles (4.4) and fantasy points from rushing (15.6).
"However, Henry is very old for a running back, and Keaton Mitchell is now a year and a half removed from his complete ACL tear. It wouldn’t be surprising for Henry to lose a few touches per game to Mitchell, particularly in games where the Ravens are winning."
Henry has been a top-five fantasy running back in five of the past six seasons. The only exception was 2021, when he was on an absolutely torrid pace before suffering an injury halfway through the year. He was the No. 2 running back last season, only losing out to Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles, as one might expect.
The 10th-year pro manages to dominate in fantasy despite not being a major receiving back, who typically gain extra points at the position due to being a threat out of the backfield.
Henry will inevitably slow down at some point, but he's given no indication that that decline is coming any time soon.
