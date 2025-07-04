Ravens' Derrick Henry on Verge of History
With how many touchdowns he's scored throughout his career, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry could practically claim residency in the end zone if he really wanted to.
Since becoming a consistent starter in 2018, Henry has scored at least 10 touchdowns in each of the past seven seasons. That includes in 2021, when he played just eight regular season games due to injury.
In his first year with the Ravens in 2024, Henry rushed for 16 touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL, at 30 years old. He now has 106 career rushing touchdowns, tied with Hall of Famer Jim Brown for the sixth most in league history.
As CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan pointed out, Henry should easily break into the top five in career rushing touchdowns.
"Henry enters the 2025 season knotted with NFL icon Jim Brown for the sixth-most career rushing touchdowns all-time with 106," Sullivan wrote. "By simply finding the end zone one more time, he'll hold sole possession of that spot in the NFL record books. However, Henry can also have an opportunity to jump into the top-five as well with Walter Payton just four touchdowns ahead of him at 110.
"In his first season with Baltimore in 2024, Henry put together a stellar 16 rushing touchdown campaign. If he were to replicate that production, that'd put him at 122 career rushing touchdowns and place him above Adrian Peterson (120) and just behind Marcus Allen (123)."
That's not the only major milestone Henry is close to. He's also just 1,317 yards away from entering the top 10 in career rushing yards, which would be just as massive of an accomplishment.
"When you say something like that, it's a surreal moment to be able to have that opportunity and be in that conversation," Henry told reporters when asked about the milestone on May 19. "God has blessed me, tremendously, and since I was five years old, I fell in love with this game. Playing this position, I always looked up to the great running backs who played this game at a high level, who are legends of the game, dreaming of my game being mentioned with them one day. For me to somewhat have that opportunity, it's so surreal, and God is so good. I've had a lot of people throughout my life to help me get to this point."
