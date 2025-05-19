Ravens' Derrick Henry on Verge of History
Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry is not only among the best running backs in the league today, but among the best of all time as well.
Henry, 31, has been remarkably consistent throughout his career, all the more impressive considering the level of physicality that he plays with. The King, as he's often called, has rushed for 11,423 yards and 106 touchdowns in nine seasons, all while averaging nearly five yards per carry.
Last season, his first with the Ravens, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, so he's not slowing down any time soon.
Should he continue to produce at an elite level, Henry will only improve his standing among the league's best all-time backs. He's currently just 1,317 yards away from cracking the top 10 in all-time rushing yards, so there's a very good chance that he joins that group this season, which would be an incredible honor for him.
"I always looked up to great running backs who played this game at a high level, who are legends of the game, and dreaming of my name being mentioned with them one day," Henry told reporters Monday.
Henry currently ranks 19th in all-time rushing yards, but he leads all active players in that category by a significant margin, so he has the inside track to the top 10. He'll have to surpass some legendary backs, including Edgerrin James, Marshaull Faulk and Jim Brown, but he's well within striking distance.
Considering how much the Ravens' offense revolved around Henry last season, and that he recently signed a two-year extension that keeps him in Baltimore through 2027, it would not be a surprise at all to see him in the top 10 very quickly.
