Ravens' Derrick Henry Sends Message After Signing Extension
There's no one else who can do what Derrick Henry does, and the Baltimore Ravens agreed in inking their star running back to a contract extension on Wednesday.
He let his appreciation to the Baltimore franchise, locker room and fan base be known in an X post published shortly afterward, where he promised to keep working and thanked everyone for helping him make history with the kind of deal running backs have rarely swung.
The likely Hall of Famer has been a welcome presence in Baltimore since first donning the Ravens jersey last summer. He spent years putting the Tennessee Titans on his back along with multiple would-be tacklers, establishing himself as one of the NFL's best ground threats with a lethal combination of size and durability.
Some thought he was wearing down under the immense workload he was under in his final seasons in Tennessee, where he lacked even fewer offensive options to relieve him from his burden. He reminded everyone of his one-of-one abilities in his Ravens debut last season, though, leading the league in touchdowns with 16 while notching over 1,900 yards for the second time of his career.
The two-year, $30 million extension he signed earlier this afternoon keeps him in Baltimore for three more seasons, the largest deal any running back over 30 has ever locked in. After a near-decade of setting records without the pay to show for it, Henry can continue contending for titles alongside Lamar Jackson in one of the most dangerous backfield running tandems the league has ever known. It's a huge win for running backs still fighting to assert their importance in the game.
