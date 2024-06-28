Ravens Rookie Explains Bitterness Toward Division Rival
The Baltimore Ravens may have found another draft steal in receiver Devontez Walker at No. 113 overall, but before that, the former North Carolina wideout had another AFC North team in mind.
During a recent appearance on "The Lounge" podcast, Walker not only revealed his surprise over the Ravens drafting him, but that the Cincinnati Bengals were one of the teams he most expected to go to.
“I thought it was going to be the Bengals,” Walker said. “I met with them the most pre-draft... The Bills and the Bengals [are who] I had a real good feeling about but the Ravens were not on my mind at all.”
Even two months later, Walker hasn't forgotten about Cincinnati passing on him. The Bengals had multiple chances to draft him before he landed with the Ravens, but after they took former Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton at No. 80 overall, those chances were all for not.
“I got a bone to pick with Cincy,” Walker said. “That’s where I thought I was going but they took another receiver at that spot... Cincinnati, that game is gonna get rough that game.”
Walker has said that he based his game off of longtime Bengals receiver A.J. Green, which alone should make Baltimore fans grateful that he didn't land in Cincinnati. In 13 career games against the Ravens, Green racked up 886 yards and nine touchdowns on 53 receptions, even earning the nickname "Raven Killer" among Bengals fans.
Ironically, Walker said that the Ravens were the team he had the least communication with prior to the draft, but none of that matters now. All that does matter is working his way into the offense and proving the team's faith in him is warranted.
“My mindset now is I get the chance to be one of the guys I looked up to growing up,” Walker said. “The biggest [rookie season] goal of mine is to find my role. Whatever my role is whether it’s special teams or being a key player on offense or just being that plug-in guy. Somebody you just throw out there in certain situations, it doesn’t matter. Just finding that role on the team and just creating momentum off that.”
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!