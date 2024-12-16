Ravens Rookie Scored TD on First NFL Catch
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker may not have started his career the way he wanted to, but that didn't matter one bit during Sunday's game agianst the New York Giants.
Active for his sixth game of the season, Walker took full advantage of his newfound playing time on offense. On the Ravens' opening drive of the third quarter, the rookie from North Carolina found himself wide open in the back of the end zone and hauled in a 21-yard touchdown, his first catch and first touchdown of his NFL career.
After reaching that milestone, Walker received a huge boost of confidence late in his rookie season.
"It says a lot," Walker said post-game. "I tell myself that I belong here – which I already knew. It tells the guys that I can be a trusted piece and an extra asset for Lamar [Jackson] out there."
Walker's teammates were especially happy for him. Tight end Mark Andrews described the touchdown as "awesome" and "a really cool experience," while quarterback Lamar Jackson gave him a new nickname for the occasion.
"This week, we pretty much had that play drawn up just from what they've been doing [and] showing on defense. We caught them in that look, and 'Tez' [Devontez Walker] did the rest. I just had to deliver him a strike, and he did the toe drag at the end, so he's just, 'Tez Toe Tap' from now on.'"
Walker played just one season at North Carolina after transferring from Kent State, and even then he only played eight games due to controversial NCAA elgibility issues. Still, he was fantastic when he was on the field, hauling in 41 passes for 699 receptions and eight touchdowns for the Tar Heels. That season showed what he could do, and the Ravens scooped him up in the fourth round in what many considered a great value pick.
With his first touchdown under his belt, Walker may be due for more playing time down the stretch, and he could be a good weapon for the offense.
