NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Stand Pat During Bye
The Baltimore Ravens got to rest up and regroup over their bye week, and though it was a late one, having it just before playing three games in a 10-day stretch is quite appreciated.
With the Ravens not playing, though, they obviously didn't move much in the greater NFL landscape. A team fell past them here or there, but for the most part, nothing has changed in regards to their standing in the league hierarchy.
Here's where the Ravens landed in this week's NFL power rankings.
NFL.com: No. 8
Last week: No. 8
"The late bye week allowed the Ravens to catch their collective breath, re-evaluate the playoff situation and take stock of what it'll take for them to catch the Steelers for the division crown. Winning the AFC North should be their only focus now, of course. They hold wild-card tiebreakers over the 8-5 Chargers and Broncos, so the Ravens don't need to sweat that now. The schedule also lays out nicely for them, with a short road trip to face the battered Giants before the crucial rematch with the Steelers in Baltimore. Win those two, and the season takes on a different tenor. We know the Ravens can beat almost anyone; their five losses have come by a total of 22 points. That said, defeats to the Raiders and Browns suggest they are capable oflosingto almost anyone, too." - Eric Edholm
Yahoo Sports: No. 8
Last week: No. 8
"The Ravens aren't dead in the AFC North despite being two games behind the Steelers. They host the Steelers in Week 16. Pittsburgh has the second-toughest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. Baltimore might need to win out, but it still has a shot." - Frank Schwab
CBS Sports: No. 8
Last week: No. 9
"They come off their bye at 8-5 and two games behind the Steelers, but they play them in two weeks. They have to get the offense back on track after that pre-bye showing against the Eagles." - Pete Prisco
Sports Illustrated: No. 7
Last week: No. 8
"The Ravens kick off a post-bye slate against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With an all-important Steelers game lingering in the near distance, we’ll see what kind of Baltimore team is prepping to show up. Take note, via NextGenStats: only one team allows more rushing yardage after missed tackles than the New York Giants. And almost no one gains more yardage after missed tackles than Derrick Henry." - Conor Orr
ESPN: No. 8
Last week: No. 8
"Quarterback Lamar Jackson tops the NFL with 35.9% of his passes being wide-open throws, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That means over one-third of his attempts have come when the average separation between the target and nearest defender is 5 or more yards at the arrival of the pass. This is the result of Jackson's ability as well as the improved elusiveness of Baltimore's wide receivers and tight ends. There have been many instances when he doesn't see anyone open and scrambles to buy time for one of his targets to free up." - Jamison Hensley
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!