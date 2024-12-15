Lamar Jackson Dominates In Ravens Win Over Giants
It was the Lamar Jackson show in the Baltimore Ravens' 35-14 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
The two-time MVP hit the ground running coming out of the bye week, completing 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards and he threw 5 touchdowns in the 100th regular-season start of his career. Jackson was also dynamic on the ground, running for 65 yards.
Tight end Mark Andrews opened the scoring with a 13-yard receiving touchdown, which set a new franchise record with 48 receiving touchdowns. He surpassed former running back Jamal Lewis to move into first place with his receiving touchdown in the first quarter. Andrews finished the day with two catches for 24 yards.
Rashod Bateman caught two of Jackson's touchdowns, setting a season-high for the fourth-year receiver. He caught three passes for 80 yards with his two touchdowns going for 49 and 20 yards.
Ravens rookie receiver DeVontez Walker caught the first touchdown of his career with a 21-yard catch in the third quarter. Running back Justice Hill capped Jackson's day with a 27-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Baltimore replaced its starters on offense with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Along with Jackson's performance, Baltimore's offense was stellar on third down, going 8 for 10. The Ravens scored on five straight drives after Jackson lost a fumble on the opening drive in Giants territory and had to punt on their second possession.
Defensively, the Ravens' defense notched a pair of stops on fourth down in their territory. Linebacker Malik Harrison notched eight tackles, including one for a loss and he had a sack. Outside linebackers David Ojabo and Kyle Van Noy each had a tackle for loss and one sack.
Safety Ar'Darius Washington notched an interception late in the fourth quarter.
The Giants (2-12) had to turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback after Tommy DeVito suffered a concussion in the first half. Boyle completed 12 of 24 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Rookie receiver Malik Nabers paced the Giants offense with 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Running back Devin Singletary had the other score of the game for New York with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
The Ravens (9-5) will have a pivotal divisional contest on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3). Baltimore lost the first matchup against its AFC North rival 18-16 on Nov. 17. Pittsburgh currently holds a 1.5-game lead over the Ravens ahead of its matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
