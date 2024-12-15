Mark Andrews Sets Ravens Franchise Record
Baltimore Ravens tight Mark Andrews continues to cement himself as one of the best players in franchise history.
In the first quarter of Week 15's matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Andrews became Baltimore's all-time leader in total touchdowns with 48 after snagging a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to put the Ravens up 7-0.
The score put Andrews past Ravens legendary running back Jamal Lewis, who had 47 total touchdowns (two receiving) during his memorable career with Baltimore.
"He's a prime example of 'play like a Raven,'" Lewis said of Andrews. "He's just the prime definition of what a Raven is and how you should be in the community, how you should play on the field, and everything else. ... It's good to see him bouncing back," Lewis said. "He's all around just a great guy and it's just great to see him flourishing."
Headed into Week 15, Andrews had 43 catches for 490 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He's now got four scores in his last five games.
Andrews received some funny praise from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh leading into the meeting with the Giants.
"Mark Andrews is just one of a kind," Harbaugh said, per the team website. "He has the nickname 'MAndrews,' as you guys all know, for a reason, because that's what he brings. He's all ball; he's all ball all the time. Everything he does is ... You can just tell he thinks about [football] driving home [and] driving into work, probably while he's sleeping. He probably dreams about it. He eats football [and] sleeps football for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That's really who he is."
Andrews and the Ravens will look to keep things rolling against the lowly Giants before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.
