New Ravens WR Posts Cryptic Message After Quiet Start
When the Baltimore Ravens acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson last week, the idea was that he'd be another weapon for an already-dangerous passing game. So far at least, that idea hasn't come to fruition.
Johnson, formerly with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, has now played two games with his new team, yet has failed to make much of an impact. In Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, he played just 17 snaps and did not have a single target. In Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he played just five snaps and had two targets, one reception and six yards. Not an ideal start by any means.
Clearly, Johnson isn't happy with it either, as he took to social media Friday morning to share a cryptic message.
"It's always two sides to a story," Johnson wrote.
What Johnson means exactly is unclear, but he seems to imply that coaches or someone else is at least partially responsible for his limited playing time.
Publicly, at least, the Ravens' coaches have been very pleased with Johnson and excited to get to work with him. That's not say there can't be comething going on behind the scenes, but it would be surprising to see such a stark contrast.
"First of all, just seeing [Johnson] the first couple of days, I like what I see," offensive coordinator Todd Monken said on Oct. 31. "I think he adds tremendous depth to us at receiver, [and] I think he gives us another guy who can separate. I think our tight ends can separate; I think our receivers can separate; I think we have other guys that can win. And I think it allows us to – again, you're just always trying to add talent, and I think we've added a talented player."
The Ravens didn't acquire Johnson just to have him sit on the bench, so he will get his opportunities in time. However, his underwhelming start and now the cryptic social media post do raise some red flags.
