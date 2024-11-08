Ravens WR Finally Breaks Through
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace was the unexpected star of Thursday night's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, putting together the best receiving performance of his career and making some massive plays. Yet even in an unprecedented performance, there was a sense of familiarity.
Late last season, Wallace made the biggest play of his career to that point when he returned a punt 76 yards for a game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. Then on Thursday, he tight-roped down that very same sideline to score an 84-yard touchdown to put the Ravens within one early in the fourth quarter (they would've tied the game if not for a missed extra point).
After the game, Wallace and the Ravens couldn't help but notice the uncanny similarities.
"I gave him one of the game balls," head coach John Harbaugh said postgame. "I put my arm around him and said, 'Was that Deja vu all over again, that same sideline for a touchdown with that Tylan Wallace stride up the sideline?' That was beautiful. It was awesome. He's something else. He's quite a player. I'd say he's a little underrated. What do you think?"
Coming into this game, Wallace, a fourth-year pro out of Oklahoma State, had just 12 career receptions for 98 yards and no touchdowns. In this game alone, he had three receptions for 115 yards and his first career receiving touchdown. As primarily a special teams player thus far, Wallace cherishes his breakout performance on offense.
"It feels great," Wallace said. "Like I said, I've always been happy to be able to make a difference for the team, make a difference in the game, so to be able to do something like that [for] the first time in my career, it feels awesome."
How much this performance increases his opportunities remains to be seen, but no matter what his role, Wallace will be ready when his time comes.
"I feel like the confidence has always been there," Wallace said. "I feel like, for me, like I said, it's just always [about] waiting for my moment, waiting for my opportunity. So, I feel like I've always known I've been able to make plays like that; it's just waiting for the right moment to be able show everybody else."
