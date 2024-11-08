Ravens’ Derrick Henry Adds Community MVP to Victory Weekend
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a relatively quiet game by his standards on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for just 68 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, though, he helped the Ravens improve to 7-3 and sweep the season series against a hated foe.
Now, Henry's long weekend gets even better. On Friday, the NFLPA named Henry as its community MVP for Week 10, honoring his work in supporting youth and underpriviledged communities.
Henry hosted an event at Curtis Bay Elementary School in Baltimore, providing winter coats to 465 students in need. This comes after he hosted a back-to-school event earlier in the year that provided backpacks and other essentials to 200 students. He asked the school what else he could do, and he stepped up to help students during the winter months.
“It’s an honor to be named Community MVP,” Henry said, per the NFLPA's website. “It’s a blessing to be a blessing to others and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help level the playing field for today’s youth.”
Through his Two All Foundation, Henry has made a consistent effort throughout his career to support youth communites in his hometown of Yulee, Florida, in Nashville when he played for the Tennessee Titans and now in Baltimore. He worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee to provide kids with seasonal shopping trips, even after signing with the Ravens this offseason. He also hosted annual bicycle giveaways in Yulee, a tradition he continued this year with the addition of a carnival.
For Henry winning the award, the NFLPA will donate $10,00 dollars to a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is "the NFLPA’s highest player honor and includes an additional $100,000 donation."
Henry is the second Raven to win the award this season. Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins won it in Week 5 after hosting a special event for breast cancer patients and survivors at M&T Bank Stadium.
While Henry continues to dominate on the field, his off-field accomplishments show who he truly is at heart.
