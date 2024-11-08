Ravens Win Thriller Over Bengals
It was another game for the ages between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, and when the dust settled from the battle between the AFC North rivals, Baltimore won 35-34 on Thursday Night Football.
The win was Baltimore's second of the season over the Bengals, as it swept the season series for the second straight year. The Ravens beat the Bengals 41-38 in overtime on Oct. 6.
After Cincinnati tied the game on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson led Baltimore on the game-winning drive and capped it off with a five-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman on third and goal to pull ahead 35-28 with 1:49 left in the game. Burrow led the Bengals on another touchdown drive, connecting with Chase for their third touchdown of the game on a five-yard pass with 38 seconds left in the game.
The Bengals went for two, but Burrow's pass intended for tight end Tanner Hudson was incomplete. Mark Andrews recovered the onside kick to effectively end the game.
Jackson completed 25 of 33 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Tylan Wallace had a career night with three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Bateman and Mark Andrews also had receiving touchdowns for Baltimore.
Derrick Henry ran the ball 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow and Chase torched the Baltimore defense again. Burrow completed 34 of 56 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns and Chase had 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Hudson had six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Chase Brown had 13 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and had nine catches for 52 yards.
Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a non-contact injury toward the end of the first half and didn't return. He was seen on the sideline with a boot on his right foot after exiting the game.
Cincinnati scored touchdowns at the end of the first half and had a 67-yard score on a pass from Burrow to Chase on its first drive in the third quarter. The Bengals got the ball back after Baltimore was forced to punt on the ensuing drive, but cornerback Marlon Humphrey forced Brown to fumble at their 31-yard line.
Baltimore capitalized and cut the deficit to 21-14 on a one-yard run for a touchdown by Derrick Henry. After forcing Cincinnati to punt, the Ravens scored on third and two from their 16-yard line when Jackson connected with Wallace and he barely stayed in bounds as he made his way up the sideline for an 84-yard yard touchdown. Baltimore didn't take the lead, though, as Justin Tucker missed the extra point with 13:30 left in the game.
After the Ravens' defense forced a turnover on downs in their territory, Jackson led the Ravens down the field to take their first lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews and converted on the two-point conversion to go up 28-21. That lead was short-lived, as on Cincinnati's first play from scrimmage, Burrow connected with Chase for a 70-yard score with 5:37 left in the game.
Baltimore embarked on an 11-play, 70-yard drive and took the lead for good on Jackson's touchdown pass to Bateman.
Baltimore (7-3) has another pivotal divisional clash in Week 11 when it faces the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) for the first time this season at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!