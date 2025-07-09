Ravens Dominate AFC North All-Star Team
Not that anyone was suggesting it, but the Baltimore Ravens didn't just luck their way into two straight AFC North titles, as they now threaten to make it three.
General manager Eric DeCota has built one of the NFL's best rosters over the past few years, with no shortage of talent on both sides of the ball. It's not only allowed the Ravens to lord over their division, but become Super Bowl contenders year in and year out. So when putting together an AFC North all-star team, it's no surprise that the Ravens would dominate.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder named 10 Ravens to his 22-player all-star team, compared to five for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers and two for the Cincinnati Bengals,
Headlining that group is of course quarterback Lamar Jackson, who narrowly beat out Bengals star Joe Burrow for the honor.
"Picking between Jackson and Joe Burrow essentially comes down to what's more significant: Individual stats or team success?" Holder wrote. "The Ravens are set up better to make a Super Bowl run than the Bengals, but Burrow can easily put up better numbers than Jackson if Cincinnati is constantly playing from behind, like last year. Ultimately, the two-time MVP is going to be plenty productive and should have his team in contention again this season."
The other Ravens on offense include running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Zay Flowers and offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum and Roger Rosengarten.
On defense, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith, nickel cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton made the cut. Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, who's now with the Steelers, also earned a spot on the list.
"Teammates a couple of years ago, these two linebackers have also made back-to-back Pro Bowls together," Holder wrote. "Smith is arguably the best backer in the entire league, as he's made an All-Pro team in each of the last five seasons with second-team bids in 2020 and 2021, and first-team selections over the last three campaigns."
The Ravens will obviously still need to go out there and earn their third straight division title, but they definitely have the talent advantage over their rivals.
