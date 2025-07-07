Who is Ravens' Best Building Block?
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's best drafting teams throughout the 2020s, with all of their first-round picks this decade enjoying at least moderate success. As such, they have a host of young talents on rookie deals to build around, so many that it's hard to choose just one.
There's 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, arguably the best safety in the league who has two Pro Bowl selections in three years and is in line for a massive extension. There's Zay Flowers, who racked up over 1,000 yards last season and became the Ravens' first Pro Bowl wide receiver in franchise history, not counting return specialists.
Those two are both strong choices to build around, but there may be an even better one on the roster. According to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, the Ravens' most promising building block is actually cornerback Nate Wiggins, their first-round pick in 2024.
"The Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander, though that shouldn't impact Nate Wiggins' playing time when the defense lines up in nickel alignment with three cornerbacks," Moton wrote. "Marlon Humphrey and Alexander have experience in the slot. Wiggins should have opportunities to make plays on the boundary as he did in his rookie campaign.
"While on the field for 68 percent of the defensive snaps last season, Wiggins recorded 13 pass breakups and an interception while allowing a 50 percent completion rate and a 66.7 passer rating in coverage. With Alexander's recent injury history, missing 10 games in back-to-back seasons, don't be surprised if Wiggins is the Ravens' second-most reliable cornerback this year. Wiggins and Humphrey are a top-two cornerback duo."
Wiggins didn't have the flashiest rookie season, but he quietly improved the longer the year went on. He ended the season with a bang too, taking his first career interception in for a 26-yard touchdown in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.
It's also important to remember that Wiggins doesn't even turn 22 until next month. He's not even close to entering his prime yet, and considering how well he played as a rookie, his future looks extremely bright.
