Ravens QB Preview: The Show Must Go On
If Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson somehow wasn't seen as one of the league's best players already, then his performance in 2024 cemented him in that group beyond a shadow of doubt.
Jackson, 28, had easily the best statistical season of his career in 2024, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions. His 119.6 passer rating was the fourth-highest in a season in NFL history, only behind former MVPs.
Don't worry, he still dominated on the ground as well, rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns on 6.6 yards per attempt. He also broke the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback, which Michael Vick previously held for several years.
Jackson was simply incredible in 2024, but that begs the question: what's next?
It's natural to assume that Jackson may come back down to Earth this season, but remember that he's only 28 and has arguably a better supporting cast around him now than he did last season. Once again, the sky's the limit for him.
"Well, you said the right word: it's improvement," quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said of Jackson on June 17. "We're always trying to find things that we can get better at. Interestingly enough, on the field, we were talking about what [Jackson] was watching during the offseason. The first thing he said was [he was watching] the games that we lost. He was like, 'I just want to know how we lost them and what we did and what we can do better.' So, he's already thinking that way."
Jackson is absolutely not going to rest his laurels on last season, no matter how impressive it was. He's still in his prime and hungry for a Super Bowl, so there's plenty of reason to believe that another big season is in store.
It's also worth taking a look at the depth behind Jackson, even if the Ravens hope they never have to rely on it. There's a new backup in town in Cooper Rush, who was previously effective in that role for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. If for whatever reason Jackson isn't on the field, Rush should at least be able to provide some serviceable quarterback play.
Having a superstar quarterback is a blessing in the NFL, and the Ravens are among the lucky few to have one without question.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!