Ravens Dominate in Latest Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens are viewed as one of the best teams in the NFL and they are expected to make a lot of noise in the upcoming season.
Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have one of the top offenses in the league coupled with a defense on the rise.
Sportsnaut contributor Matt Johnson released his latest power rankings, where the Ravens were listed at No. 2.
"The core of the Baltimore Ravens roster remains in place, with the re-signing of Ronnie Stanley standing out as one of the best moves in the offseason," Johnson wrote.
"We already know the Ravens’ offense can play at an elite level – first in EPA per Play (0.199) last season – and its defense performed at a top-five level after Marcus Williams was benched. In Round 1, Baltimore found its Williams replacement with Malaki Starks, whose instincts and range complement the secondary perfectly."
"The icing on the cake of all of this is the free-agent signing of Jaire Alexander, who gives this defense another high-end starter. Baltimore has everything it needs to win a Super Bowl, but this team still needs to demonstrate it can follow through during the playoffs."
The only team higher than the Ravens is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off of a Super Bowl victory in February.
Baltimore has high hopes and expectations for the upcoming season, but the team has to execute when it takes the field this fall, otherwise all the Ravens will have is hype.
The Ravens are resting before they embark on the season, but they will return to the team's practice facility for training camp with rookies reporting on July 15 and veterans coming in on July 22.
