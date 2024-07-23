Ravens' Eddie Jackson Steals Show at Training Camp
It didn't take long for Baltimore Ravens safety Eddie Jackson to show off with his new team.
The newest member of the Ravens' secondary was the star of the show during Tuesday's practice in the rain. Just one day after officially signing, Jackson stepped in front of a pass and took it back all the way for a pick six.
It was a strong day for the defense as a whole with rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins also recording an interception, and Jackson made what was easily the play of the day.
Jackson, a former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, has shown to have a nose for the end zone. He scored five defensive defensive touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons and even had two of them in one game, scoring on a 76-yard pick six and a 75-yard fumble recovery in a 2017 win against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, he's only scored one touchdown in five seasons since then, an eight-yard fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.
If Jackson can regain his scoring prowess, it will be a huge boost to Baltimore's defense. The Ravens led the league with 31 takeaways last season, but only one of them - a pick six by Kyle Hamilton in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns - directly resulted in a touchdown. Of course, they scored more on the drives following said turnovers, but being able to score even quicker would greatly benefit the defense as a whole.
Baltimore brought in Jackson to provide some much-needed depth behind their star duo of Hamilton and Marcus Williams, and if he can score on top of that, even better.
