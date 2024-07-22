Ravens Have Massive Goal for Lamar Jackson
For a two-time MVP and arguably the best dual-threat quarterback to ever play, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson receives a ton of unjust criticism.
Of the many points critics use against Jackson, by far the most common one is his playoff perfromance and the fact that he has yet to reach a Super Bowl. To be fair, his postseason performances have not been some of his best, but even some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history take time to win their first ring.
Clearly, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has heard enough of that criticism. Harbaugh closed out his media availability on Sunday with a passionate defense of his quarterback, which lasted two minutes and 43 seconds all by itself.
"There's a lot of great things said about Lamar – but there's a lot of stuff that's said that you have to just scratch your head about and wonder what's that person's even thinking?" Harbaugh said. "But we take it personally.
"Lamar's a guy – all his life – Lamar Jackson has been a guy who has been answering those same questions. I'm talking about since he was a kid. Junior high, high school, college, the [NFL] Draft; the success he's had in the National Football League, and it still comes up. He's still growing, he's got a growth mindset, [and] he's going to get better and better, no doubt. But what does he have to do to prove himself to some people, right?"
Since arriving in Baltimore, Jackson, the No. 32 overall pick in 2018, has been nothing short of exceptional. His biggest strength is his rushing ability, as he's already rushed for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns in just six seasons. He also has two MVP awards and owns an outstanding 58-19 record as a starter.
Even after all that, Harbaugh believes Jackson still has much, much more to give.
"The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League, that's the vision. It's going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team, teamwork and by the grace of God and God's good will. That's how it's going to happen. And I believe it like we've already seen it."
