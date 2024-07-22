Ravens WR Zay Flowers Reveals Goals for 2024
The Baltimore Ravens have a shaky history of drafting first-round wide receivers, but at the very least, the latest in that long line looks to be a hit.
Zay Flowers, the No. 22 pick in last year's draft out of Boston College, enjoyed a very strong rookie season. The 23-year-old set rookie franchise records with 77 receptions and 858 yards, and added six total touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing).
It was a strong start to his career, but Flowers has a clear goal in mind heading into Year 2.
"Probably deep passes; probably more deep passes," Flowers told reporters. "I feel like I can go get them. If they're in the air, I'll go get them. That's one of the things I want to improve [upon] to answer your question. I'll say that's one of the things just hitting more deep balls. Because that's what I did in college, so I want to come out and try to hit more this year."
For all his accomplishments as a rookie, Flowers wasn't much of a deep threat last season. He averaged 11.1 yards per reception, ranking 68th among qualified receivers. That's not to say he didn't have big plays - receptions of 30 and 54 yards in the AFC Championship Game come to mind - but more deep receptions would elevate his game substantially.
To get there, though, Flowers knows he has to put the work in.
"[It's] probably just running more of them and working on them with 'L.J.' [Lamar Jackson], and working on them with the group, honestly, because I don't think we had a lot last year, so we want to come out and improve."
If he wasn't already, Flowers is the Ravens' undisputed No. 1 receiver heading into this season, so they'll be counting on him to step up. HIs performance as a rookie was a great sign of things to come, and if he can become more of a deep threat, then it will make him that much more of a complete receiver.
