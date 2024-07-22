Ravens Re-Sign Former DB
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley at the start of training camp, the team announced on Monday.
Worley, 29, is the second defensive back the Ravens have signed in the past two days, as they also officially added former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson on Sunday. Unlike Jackson, though, Worley projects as mostly a special teams contributor once again.
Worley first arrived in Baltimore in December 2021, signing to the practice squad after the Detroit Lions released him earlier that season. He has appeared in 21 games for the Ravens, including three starts, and accounted for 20 total tackles with three passes defended.
Last season, Worley moved to playing primarily safety instead of cornerback. However, he played just 124 defensive snaps to 239 on special teams, all but cementing his place as a depth piece.
Still, that's a valuable role for the Ravens, especially with the NFL's new kickoff rules. Worley's 6-1, 210-pound frame allows him to be a physical blocker on kickoffs, and in coverage if need be.
Before arriving in Baltimore, Worley was a 2016 third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He's also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and the Lions throughout his eight-year career. He never appeared in a regular season game for Philadelphia or Arizona, though.
