Ravens Edge Rusher Named to All-Breakout Team
Several NFL players emerge as stars each year, and one Baltimore Ravens pass rusher seems primed to break out this year.
Edge rusher Odafe Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, has been relatively quiet with 13 sacks in his first three seasons. Heading into Year 4, though, Oweh could be in for a surprise season, and he recently landed a spot on CBS Sports' all-breakout team.
"It is not an ideal time to buy stock in Oweh considering all of the defections from Baltimore's defensive coaching staff. However, he profiles as an impact player at this level," CBS Sports' Josh Edwards writes. "His sack per pressure rate (9.8%) was relatively low compared to his pressure rate (17.2%), so he will have to do a better job finishing plays in 2024. Unfortunately, that was part of the concern coming out of Penn State.
"The Ravens have earned a reputation of pulling the most out of that group over the years with the likes of Pernell McPhee, Za'Darius Smith and more."
Not only does Oweh have strong underlying stats, but he should have a greater opportunity than ever before. Baltimore lost some key pieces of last year's league-best pass rush, particularly Jadeveon Clowney, so there's a lot of production to make up. Oweh, who has started just 13 NFL games so far, should be a big part of the Ravens' plans to make up for lost production.
The 25-year-old would be entering the final year of his rookie deal, had the Ravens not picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason. That's a good show of faith in the young pass rusher, but it's up to Oweh to reward that faith in him.
