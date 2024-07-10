Ravens Sell Out Training Camp Tickets In 10 Minutes
It seems Baltimore Ravens fans are an eager bunch.
On Wednesday morning, the Ravens allowed fans to purchase tickets for Training Camp practices in Owing Mills, Maryland. Fans wasted absolutely no time in claiming their tickets, as they sold out in less than 10 minutes.
Back when the team announced that tickets would be available on Wednesday, senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs claimed that enthusiasm for the coming season is "off the charts." After selling out of tickets so quickly, it's fair to say he was right in that assessment.
"Enthusiasm for the 2024 season is off the charts, and we can't wait to begin everything by welcoming the Ravens Flock back to Training Camp," Downs said, per the team's site. "From All-Pros Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Justin Madubuike, Mark Andrews and Derrick Henry to the many young and talented players who are ready to emerge, there's tremendous excitement among fans."
Luckily, fans who missed out on the initial wave of tickets still have a chance to attend Training Camp as the Ravens have opened a waitlist to see an open practice.
Baltimore's first full-team Training Camp practice will be on Sunday, July 21, with the final one available to fans taking place on Thursday, Aug. 15. Due to construction and an upcoming soccer match on Aug. 6, the Ravens will unfortunately not be able to hold a stadium practice open to fans.
