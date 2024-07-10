Ranking Ravens 12 Uniform Combos
Considering they've been around for nearly 30 years, the Baltimore Ravens haven't made many changes to their uniforms.
Baltimore wore slightly different uniforms in its first three seasons, with the most noticeable change being a different helmet logo. Beyond that, though, the Ravens' uniforms have survived the test of time for a quarter of a century now, with some alternate jerseys and pants added along the way.
This offseason, the Ravens unveiled possibly their biggest uniform change yet in the form of an all-new "Purple Rising" alternate helmet. The helmet will be worn for one game this season (the team hasn't announced which one yet), and will mark the first time Baltimore has worn a helmet that isn't black.
With the unveiling of that new helmet, what better time to rank every single Ravens' uniform combination? Baltimore recently released a gallery of all 12 uniform combinations available to wear this season, so we'll be ranking them from worst to best here.
12. Purple jersey, mustard pants
If you don't remember this combination, then there's probably a very good reason why. The Ravens have worn these ugly mustard-colored pants for just one game - a 34-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a miserable 2015 season - before promptly chucking them back in the vault, hopefully forever. Thankfully, this is the only truly bad combination in the Ravens' wardrobe.
11. White jersey, white pants
Baltimore's all-white uniform is a solid, clean look, but it just feels a bit plain next to the others. Purple is one of the most distinctive colors in the NFL as only two teams use it, so a Ravens uniform that hardly uses it is going to struggle to stand out.
10. Black jersey, white pants
Much like the previous combination, this one just doesn't feature enough purple to stand out in Baltimore's wardrobe. This one features even less of it due to the numbers being white, but at the very least, black is more of a standout color than white. Strangely, the Ravens haven't worn this combo since the final game of the 2021 regular season, so it would be nice to see it make a comeback.
9. White jersey, black pants
Again, this is a very nice uniform with no real flaws, just not enough purple for our liking.
8. Purple jersey, white pants
Finally, we've arrived at the first of the Ravens' many combinations that feature a purple jersey. This one, possibly the first to come to mind when one thinks of a Ravens uniform, is such a classic look that it's hard not to love it, but the ones above it are just a bit better.
7. Color Rush jersey, Purple Rising helmet
The newest addition to the Ravens' wardrobe gives them a much bolder look than they've ever had before, and it certainly stands out like intended. However, it may be a bit TOO bold, as the all-purple look from head to toe can come off as a bit gaudy. It's worth noting that this is the only combination the Ravens have yet to wear in a real game (for obvious reasons), so it's very possible that this look could rise up the list in time. For now, though, smack dab in the middle seems like a fair placement.
6. Color Rush
It's the exact same uniform as the previous one, just with the standard black helmet instead of the purple alternate. The change in helmet color helps break up the sea of purple nicely.
5. Purple jersey, purple pants
Yes, the Ravens now have three different uniform combinations that feature a purple jersey and purple pants. The only real difference between this one and the last one is the numbers being white instead of gold, but it does make it a better look if only slightly.
4. Black jersey, black pants
One could easily say that this uniform is the Ravens' most basic, and they wouldn't exactly be wrong. However, it's also a very intimidating look, especially during a night game with over 70,000 fans all wearing black while cheering as loud as they can. For a team with a reputation for being tough and gritty like Baltimore does, this is a perfect part of the wardrobe.
3. Black jersey, purple pants
This uniform is one that only the Ravens can pull off as they're the only team with both black and purple, and it looks just as amazing as one could hope for.
2. White jersey, purple pants
It's hard to explain why this combination ranks so much higher than the purple jersey, white pants combo in the bottom half of the list, but the colors just seem to come together better here. All three colors pop in a pleasing way, making for one of the Ravens' best looks ever.
1. Purple jersey, black pants
This is just one of those uniforms where everything just works. The purple jersey pops next to the black pants and helmet, and it doesn't sacrifice much of the intimidation factor of the all-black look. It'll be tough for Baltimore to ever top this combination.
