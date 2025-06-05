Ravens Electric Duo Left Out Of Top 10 In Latest Rankings
For the longest time, the Baltimore Ravens struggled to draft a star receiver. Instead, they've opted to sign the likes of Anquan Boldin, Derrick Mason, and countless other veterans to serve as their top targets. They've taken multiple swings, selecting Hollywood Brown in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. They took Rashod Bateman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and while he has proven to be a solid No. 2, he hasn't developed into a superstar No. 1.
Baltimore tried one more time in 2023, selecting Zay Flowers out of Boston College in the first round, and so far that move has paid off. Flowers had 77 catches as a rookie, and then topped 1,000 yards in his sophomore campaign to earn his first Pro Bowl appearance. And despite him and Lamar Jackson helping the Ravens become one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL, PFF left the duo out of the top 10 of quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL. Instead, they were ranked 16th.
"We all know of Lamar Jackson’s greatness, and though his go-to player over the past handful of years has actually been tight end Mark Andrews, Flowers is the future," Trevor Sikkema writes. "Flowers has recorded a 21.8% threat rate — a player's target rate on routes run — over the past two seasons, and Jackson has earned a 94.4 PFF passing grade when targeting him."
The Ravens' rivals earned the honor of being the top-ranked duo, as PFF ranked Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals in the No. 1 spot.
"Burrow and Chase take the cake as the top passer-pass catcher connection in the NFL and have had a case for that title since their time at LSU," Sikkema writes. "Burrow ranked No. 2 in PFF’s quarterback rankings, while Chase placed No. 3 in the wide receiver rankings. Since 2021, Burrow has a 96.5 PFF passing grade and 53 big-time throws when targeting Chase."
While Jackson and Flowers were left out of the top 10, another big year from the duo should see them climb up the list.
